Karachi positivity rate climbs over 21%

The coronavirus situation in Karachi becoming increasingly alarming the positivity rate in the provincial capital has reached 21.23% Thursday.

Data released by the national and Sindh health authorities showed that over 1,019 covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours of which 138 have tested positive from Karachi.

Majority of the cases have been reported from the East and South districts of Karachi. The authorities have declared the areas Covid-19 hotspots.

Following the surge in coronavirus cases, the Sindh Health Department has issued a notification directing the authorities to increase the rapid coronavirus testing service at all entry and exit points of the city.

The government has requested the public to get the booster shot of Covid-19 vaccines and wear masks to help curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in Islamabad has reached 2.50%, Lahore 1.91%, Faisalabad 2.30%, Peshawar 3.36% and Abbottabad 8.70%

‘Variant of concern’

World Health Organization (WHO) had also classified the BA.5 variant as a “variant of concern” after a spike was witnessed in the global coronavirus cases.

It is considered ‘more contagious’ than its predecessors, but milder.

New findings suggest that the people infected with previous Omicron variants are still vulnerable to the BA.5 variant even if they are fully vaccinated.

The new contagious variant, along with BA.4 sub-variant, also accounts for around 21% of new Covid-19 cases in the US in June.