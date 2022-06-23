Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11am - SAMAA TV - 23 June 2022 Samaa News Headlines 11am - SAMAA TV - 23 June 2022 Jun 23, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 11am - SAMAA TV - 23 June 2022 Recommended PM Shehbaz warns of ‘more challenging time’ ahead Pakistani swimmer Faizan goes missing in Hungary Elixir of love: Indian engineer leaks missile program info to ‘Pakistani spy’ Related Stories ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ WATCH: Tourist couple goes viral for saving a child’s life in Naltar Valley Most Popular Liverpool interested in signing Real Madrid’s talented winger Replies under Hassan Ali’s tweets are exactly what’s wrong with society England to tour Pakistan in September-October this year: sources