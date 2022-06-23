Wasim Akram claps back at trolls leaving ‘unnecessary comments’

Cricketing legend Wasim Akram is not one to sit quietly while trolls continue with their antics.

In a recent video shared on Instagram, Wasim Akram clapped back at all those who have been leaving “unnecessary”, negative comments about him on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

The sportsperson captioned the video: “Free advice to people who comment on everything unnecessary. You’ll thank me later,” and shared what he thought about all those leaving the said comments under his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

In the video, Wasim Akram said that he had uploaded a photo of himself a few days ago after which some people asked him why he doesn’t grow old while others commented that he’d gotten fat.

Wasim Akram had a perfect reply to the trolls and concluded that they should first have a good look at themselves in the mirror before passing such unnecessary remarks on others.