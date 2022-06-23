Thunderstorm aftermath: Standing rainwater ensnares Karachi’s commuters in massive traffic jams

Commuters in the metropolis were ensnared in massive traffic jams on Wednesday morning after the city’s civic authorities failed to clear water off the roads a day after a thunderstorm lashed Sindh’s provincial capital.

The power utility also failed to restore power to large swathes of the city which suffered hours-long loadshedding in wake of Tuesday evening’s showers.

Major arteries across Karachi, including parts of University Road and Shahrae Faisal are still inundated with water, causing massive traffic jams.

Commuters are have been struggling to reach their destinations on time.

Realizing the issue, Karachi Traffic police posted a statement on their Twitter account, advising commuters to take precautions in view of the water accumulation.

This despite the fact that the city administrator Murtaza Wahab oversaw water drainage activities in some parts of the city late on Tuesdsay.

Thunderstorm Damage

Earlier on Tuesday evening, rain-related and rain-caused incidents also resulted in the loss of four lives, including three children, Samaa TV reported.

Power outage

The thunderstorm caused around 250 K-Electric feeders to trip, the power utility confirmed.

As a result, several parts of the city witnessed power outages early into Wednesday morning.

K-Electric in a statement claimed that the power utility “ensured sustained power supply to the city”.

“The utility’s team continued to remain vigilant and active throughout sporadic weather conditions and ensured the stability of its power supply network,” a spokesperson for the utility said.

“Areas with high incidence of theft and kunda usage were preemptively shut down temporarily in the interest of safety of the residents, K-Electric explained and the power was swiftly restored after receiving clearance from the ground team.

Light and moderate rain

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the city received light to moderate rains on Tuesday evening.

The highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Nazimabad (38mm) at 8pm yesterday. It was followed by 22mm of rain recorded at the airport - signifying rains in and around that area.

As per the latest reports, the weather system that caused heavy rainfall a day ago has left the city and temperatures are forecasted to rise as high as 35°C today.

A monsoon weather system is expected to enter the city on July 2 or 3.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has also announced a rain emergency to deal with any related crisis.