Mohsin Naveed Ranjha’s bridalwear featured in Ms. Marvel

Pakistani bridalwear is loved across the world and when it gets represented on the most-trending show of the times, Ms. Marvel, the feeling of pride is even more.

Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, a celebrated name in the world of bridalwear, was proud to represent Pakistan when he creation was featured in the latest episode of Ms. Marvel.

SOURCE: Dawn Images

The latest episode features a scene of a Pakistani wedding, wherein the bride played by Travina Singer, is seen wearing Mohsin Naveed Ranjha’s creation.

The fashion designer took to Instagram to share: “Proud to be representing Pakistan on screen in the latest episode of Miss Marvel with our festive outfit donned by actress Travina Springer. Thanks to Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy and Marvel for this opportunity and for putting us Pakistanis and our culture on the map.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

He had also added: “We are thrilled to be part of this brilliant Miss Marvel series representing Pakistan and its vibrant culture and community with our festive ensemble worn by Travina Springer.”