Thundershowers, TTP ownership, Covid-19 updates

Karachi is one of the last cities to receive rain this season. Several other cities in the country have experienced pre-monsoon rains before the monsoon system entered the country this week.

The temperature in Islamabad dropped to 18 degrees Celsius Wednesday morning — an unusual weather condition in the city where mercury usually goes as high as above 40 degrees in June.

Rain-related incidents

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in most parts of northern Pakistan, causing at least six deaths and injuring 19 others in rain-related incidents, including a passenger bus skidding off the road in Gilgit Baltistan.

The monsoon rains have led to landslides and floods which have blocked several routes leading to and from Gilgit, Skardu, and other areas in northern Pakistan.

Earthquake

A powerful earthquake struck a remote border region of Afghanistan overnight killing at least 1000 people and injuring hundreds more, officials said Wednesday, with the toll expected to rise as rescuers dig through collapsed dwellings.

The 5.9 magnitude quake struck hardest in the rugged terrain of the east, where people already live hardscrabble lives in a country in the grip of a humanitarian disaster made worse by the Taliban takeover in August.

There are also reports of casualties from areas on the Pakistani side of the border including North Waziristan. The reports could not be confirmed yet.

TTP ownership

Pakistan’s Parliament will take the ownership of talks with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and the negotiations will move forward only under the Constitution, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced on Wednesday after a key meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

The meeting deliberated the ongoing talks with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), SAMAA TV reported earlier.

Rana Sanaullah said that the meeting, presided by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was attended by the heads of all political parties and the military leadership and the participants were “comprehensively” briefed about “the situation with the TTP” and the situation on the border with Afghanistan.

He said the details about the meeting would be announced in a press release to be issued later in the day.

Covid-19 updates

Health authorities and doctors have raised alarm over the rising positivity ratio of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country, particularly in Karachi where some 57 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours with a positivity ratio of 8.04%.

Doctors have expressed the fear that unless arrested through emergency measures, the rising positivity ratio could lead to an overloading of hospitals soon.

Data released by the national and Sindh health authorities showed that as many as 5,361 people have tested for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours of which 102 have tested positive with an overall positivity ratio of 1.9%.

Of the new cases, the document showed that most patients were tested in Lahore with 1,388 of which 19 people tested positive, putting a positivity ratio at 1.37%.