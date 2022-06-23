Mehwish Hayat’s first look from Ms. Marvel is out

Mehwish Hayat is currently soaring on cloud nine with a number of great releases under her name and finally making her Hollywood debut with Ms. Marvel.

It was earlier confirmed that Mehwish Hayat will be playing a small yet crucial role in the Marvel series, however, so far, her look from the show was never revealed - until now.

Episode 3 of Ms. Marvel which streamed on Disney+ on June 22 featured Pakistan’s very own, Mehwish Hayat.

According to reports, she plays Aisha, Kamala Khan’s grandmother in the flashbacks, in the series. Here are some of her photos from the latest episode:

Not only Mehwish Hayat, but Nimra Bucha also makes an appearance as Najma in Ms. Marvel. However, fans had also gotten a glimpse of her in the Ms. Marvel trailer.

And on that note, here’s to more of seeing Pakistani celebrities on bigger platforms conquering the world!