Decapitated baby delivery: Inquiry committee seeks action against four doctors

An inquiry committee has recommended action against four medical professionals for negligence that resulted in the delivery of a decapitated baby at a private hospital in Tharparkar’s Chachro taluka.

The committee was formed by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pehcuho after it was reported in the media that the doctors cut off the baby’s head and delivered the baby while leaving the head inside the womb.

Sindh Health Director General Dr Juman Bahoto told SAMAA Digital that initially the delivery was handled by a traditional birth attendant. However, as complications emerged due to breech presentation of the fetus, the woman was moved to Chachro’s Love and Trust Hospital.

According to the committee’s report, no gynecologist was present when the woman was brought to the hospital. During the delivery, the baby’s head was decapitated and the rest of his body was pulled out from the uterus.

The woman was then moved to Mithi’s Civil Hospital where the doctors refused to take the case and asked the family to take her to Hyderabad’s Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

According to Dr Jumman, the committee has recommended to issue showcase notice to the gynecologist, and seek explanations from civil surgeon and pathologist at Mithi’s Civil Hospital.

Explanation has also been sought from the gynecologist at LUH for taking/allowing staff to take picture of the decapitated head and putting it on social media.

Dr Jumman said that clicking of picture was a serious violation of human rights.

Sindh Healthcare Commission has been advised to visit Love and Trust Hospital and ensure round-the-clock availability of a gynecologist.

The committee has forwarded its recommendations to provincial health minister and secretary.