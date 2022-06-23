South Waziristan: Two killed as mortar shell expoldes during dismantling

Two people were killed and four children injured when a mortar shell exploded while being dismantled in a scrape shop in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, SAMAA TV reported.

According to the police, the shell was sold to a scrape shop in Bakhan Gali in Wana Market.

The shop owner was dismantling the shell when it exploded, instantly killing him and a child.

The dead and injured were moved to a nearby hospital. The police has registered a case and a search is underway for the shell’s seller.