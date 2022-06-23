Two inquiries launched against Babar Ghauri after announcing return

Two new inquiries have been opened against former Federal Minister and MQM leader Babar Khan Ghauri, few hours after a Karachi court granted him bail in two cases.

Ghauri was expected to return to Pakistan after securing pre-arrest bails.

According to sources, he will be arrested upon his return as security agencies have initiated inquiries against him in the light of confessions made by former MQM hit man Saulat Mirza.

Mirza was convicted of murdering former K-Electric - then KESC - head Shahid Hamid in 1999. He was hanged in Balochistan’s Mach prion in 2015.

In a message recorded from his death cell, Mirza claimed he murdered Hamid on Ghauri’s orders.

Ghauri is accused of causing a loss of Rs2.8 billion to the national exchequer during his tenure as federal ports and shipping minister between 2008 and 2013.

Ghauri, who was once a key members of MQM, has been living in the US.

In a reference, NAB had alleged that eight men, including Ghauri, illegally regularised 940 employees of in the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), causing Rs2.8bn loss to the national exchequer.