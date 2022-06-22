Documents: Imran Khan twisted rules for appointments to Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan twisted the rules to make seven lucrative appointments to the National Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority (NRA) when he was in power as prime minister of Pakistan, official documents revealed.

The authority was established last year under the National Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority Ordinance 2021 promulgated by the president.

According to the documents obtained by SAMAA Investigation Unit, the former prime minister intervened to make appointments to Management Position Scale (MPS) after granting age and qualification exemptions against the rules.

The MPS is divided into Management Position-I (MP-I), Management Position-II (MP-II), and Management Position-III (MP-III).

The exemptions in the upper age limit were requested by the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training.

According to the documents, seven people, including Dr Muhammad Aamir Tuaseen, Dr Basit Bilal Koshul, Dr. Muhammad Modassir Ali, Ayesha Razzaq, Ambreen Arif, and two others were appointed to NRA.

The documents showed that during the PTI’s three-and-a-half-year rule, 84 MPS appointments were made in more than 12 institutions.

Out of them, 24 appointments were made to MP-I, 17 to MP-II, and 43 to MP-III positions.

As many as 21 MPS appointments were made in the Ministry of Pakistan Railway, 20 in the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, eight Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, five in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, four in the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, three in the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and 23 were made in other ministries.

Changes to MPS policy

People appointed to management positions are qualified professionals in ministries, divisions, departments, semi-autonomous bodies, and regulatory authorities.

MP-I is the top tier; MP-II, is the second tier, and MP-III is the third tier.

In June 2020, then-PM Khan approved changes to the Management Position Scales Policy.

According to the new rules, remuneration and pay packages for MP-I, MP-II, and MP-III will be determined by Finance Division with the approval of the prime minister.

The Finance Secretary, in consultation with the Establishment Division, was empowered to approve the creation of new MP Scale position(s).

The appointments to these positions are initially made for a period of three years which could be extended to two years subject to satisfactory performance evaluation.

The minimum age for appointment to MP-I position is 45 years, with the maximum being 62 years. For MP-II, the minimum age is 40 years, and the maximum is 62 years. For MP-III, the minimum age is 35 years and the maximum age is 62 years.

The requirements for appointments to MP Scale positions are:

For MP-I

Ph.D in relevant subject(s) with 14 years of professional experience or Masters in relevant subject(s) with 18 years of experience in the relevant field.

For MP-II

Ph. D in relevant subject(s) with 10 years post qualification professional experience in the relevant field or Masters in relevant subject(s) with 14 years of experience in the relevant field.

For MP-III

Ph. D in relevant subject(s) with six years post qualification professional experience in the relevant field or Masters in relevant subject(s) with 10 years of experience in the relevant field.

National Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority

According to the ordinance, the objective of the authority is to promote research on the Seerat, guide the young generation on key and multifarious aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and review, consolidate and acknowledge local and international literature and analysis about the Seerat.

The authority will build linkages with provincial governments and prominent institutions working on the Seerat,

The prime minister will be the patron-in-chief of the authority.

Under the Ordinance, the NRA has a chairman and six members, who are appointed by the prime minister.

Separately, a 10-member advisory board will be formed to provide advice and strategic guidance to the patron.