Thundershowers in Karachi provide respite from heat as 5 die in rain-related mishaps

Several parts of Karachi received heavy thundershowers while others experienced drizzle Wednesday evening soon after dark clouds overcast the sky after a sunny day.

The long-awaited rain provided respite for citizens who have experienced high temperatures in June. However, at least five people, including children, died in multiple incidents of walls collapsing and electrocution due to rain.

The clear skies of Karachi were overcast in the afternoon and the downpour started two hours later at dusk, allowing the citizens an occasion to rejoice.

As always, some of the people also feared urban flooding or at least rainwater pooling on the roads.

The Met Office, however, said that the rain was to last only for two hours and that a prolonged torrential downpour was not expected, SAMAA TV reported.

The heaviest rainfall on Wednesday evening was recorded at the Jinnah International Airport at 22 millimeters (mm) with winds flowing at 45 knots (KTs).

The old airport terminal received 15mm of rain while PAF Faisal based received 8mm of rain but much stronger gusts at 49KTs.

Nazimabad received 35mm of rain according to the measurements taken at 8pm.

The Met Office recorded 5.8mm of rain at University Road, 2mm at Orangi Town, 6mm at Quaidabad, 2.7mm at Saadi Town, and 4.4mm at Gulshan-e-Maymar.

Gulshan Hadeed received a trace amount of rain, according to the Met Office.

Rain-related mishaps

Citing police officials SAMAA Digital’s Aamir Majeed reported that five people died in rain-related mishaps across the city.

In the Millat Town area of Shah Faisal Town two children died when wall of a house collapsed.

A man was killed near Meteorological Department office in Gulstan-e-Jauhar in a wall collapse. At nearby Kamran Chowrangi a three-year-old child was injured in a similar incident.

An eight-year-old boy died in Mahmoodabad’s Hindu Para locality.

A woman died of electrocution near Qatar Morr in Orangi Town.

People celebrate

Karachi is one of the last cities to receive rain this season. Several other cities in the country have experienced pre-monsoon rains before the monsoon system entered the country this week.

The temperature in Islamabad dropped to 18 degrees Celsius Wednesday morning — an unusual weather condition in the city where mercury usually goes as high as above 40 degrees in June.

In Karachi, as people enjoyed the rain, they also shared videos and photos on social media platforms.

Chinese Consul General Li Bijian was one of the first to post a video and describe how he enjoyed the cool weather.

SAMAA TV’s Zamzam Saeed covered the rain live for viewers, describing it as sudden and beyond what was expected.

She said the Met Office had not predicted the rain to be this strong.

Footage taken in different parts of the city showed gusty winds swaying trees.

Some of the low-lying areas were inundated in different parts of the city, SAMAA TV said.

Power outages

Social media users also captured power outages — a norm in Karachi after every rainfall — on their cell phone cameras.

SAMAA TV reported that at least 250 K-Electric feeders went out in different parts of the city and Korangi, Landhi, Saddar, Lines Area, Sultan Abad, Kemari, Liyari, Surjani, Shadman Town, Paposh and North Nazimabad were facing power outages.

K-Electric Spokesperson Imran Khan said that the power utility was providing electricity through its 1650 feeders to a large part of the city and was looking into the outage complaints.

He also urged people to follow precautions in rains and stay away from electric poll and wires, including TV and internet cables.

Rain emergency

Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Karachi Development Authority (KDA) declared a rain emergency, canceling staff leaves.

The KMC and KDA officials have instructed the staff to remain alert during rains and promptly respond to the situation including cleaning drains.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Health Department said that a rain emergency was not declared in the hospitals as only light rains had been forecast but the DG Health was ensuring the presence of doctors in the hospitals.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly…