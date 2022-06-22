West Indies launch new cricket format

West Indies have launched a new cricket format, called 6IXTY, in a bid to attract more fans towards the game.

The brand new 60-ball format is a collaboration between the Caribbean Premier League and Cricket West Indies.

The first season of the tournament will take place in Saint Kitts and Nevis this August.

The tournament will include six men’s and three women’s teams.

“I’m very excited. I think any opportunity to grow the game and get new audience is something that we should always welcome,” said former Windies spinner Samuel Badree.

President Cricket West Indies Ricky Skerritt also shed light on launching the event.

“The 6IXTY is new, it’s showing that the CPL is going one step further. I’m really excited about the innovation and entertainment that it will bring to the fans,” said Skerritt.

Rules

Six wickets per team.

60 balls per innings.

If you bowl too slowly and are unable to finish the overs in the stipulated time you will lose a fielder for the final over.

There will be 30 balls from one end and 30 from the other.

If a team hits two sixes in the first 12 balls, you will unlock a third powerplay over.

Fans can directly influence the game as they can vote and choose when a mystery free hit is awarded in each innings.