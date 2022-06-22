Parliament to take ownership of talks with TTP

Pakistan’s Parliament will take the ownership of talks with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and the negotiations will move forward only under the Constitution, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced on Wednesday after a key meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

The meeting deliberated the ongoing talks with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), SAMAA TV reported earlier.

Rana Sanaullah said that the meeting, presided by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was attended by the heads of all political parties and the military leadership and the participants were “comprehensively” briefed about “the situation with the TTP” and the situation on the border with Afghanistan.

He said the details about the meeting would be announced in a press release to be issued later in the day.

However, the minister also said the meeting decided that Parliament would be taken into confidence in an in-camera session about the talks with the TTP. “The talks, which are happening, will move forward in the ownership and guidance of the Parliament. And a basic principle has been identified that the talks will be held under the Constitution and peace will be achieved under the law and the constitution,” said Rana Sanaullah.

Responding to questions after the briefing, Rana Sanaullah said that at the committee meeting the military leadership had only briefed the participants without offering any proposals.

He said after the briefing PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari fully supported the dialogue and called for the ownership and guidance of Parliament. The military leadership also fully agreed to the point that the Parliament should take ownership and provide guidance for the dialogue, he said.

“The decision will be made by the Parliament,” Marriyum Aurangzeb tried to add.

Rana Sanaullah said when dialogue was already under the law and constitution, it was s difficult to raise objections. Anything against the law and constitution would not be discussed, he said.

In response to the question of whether the Parliament will make decisions or offer recommendations, he said, “You see, the Parliament will offer guidance and under that guidance the talks will move forward.”

If anyone has committed a crime, he will surrender before the law, he said.

The committee was briefed about the recent progress made in talks with the TTP, SAMAA TV said.

Pakistan government and the banned TTP have been holding talks in Kabul for the past few months. The negotiations led to TTP announcing a ceasefire last month.

On June 3, Federal Information Minister Aurangzeb confirmed that Pakistan was holding talks with the TTP.

More to follow…