KPL awaits NOC from PCB for second season

The Kashmir Premier League has requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to issue No Objection Certificates (NOC) for the second season of the event.

The event, which has already received green signal from the Directorate General Sports, Youth and Culture Muzaffarabad, is set to take place between July 29 to August 17.

However, the PCB has said that they will only issue NOC for the event if certain conditions are met.

According to sources, PCB has asked for names of participating players along with details of team administrators and officials. An original affidavit, on value to Rs.100 stamp paper, should also be submitted by the administrators of all the teams where they declare that they will abide by the PCB’s playing conditions, anti-doping and the anti-corruption code. The PCB has also asked for audited income and expenditure financial statements of KPL season one. It also wants the organisers to submit NOCs from the local government regarding Covid-19 and the concerned cricket association, Northern, for the event. The details of sponsors, any associate corporates and broadcasters should also be submitted.

KPL CEO Shahzad Akhtar has confirmed that the aforementioned documents have been shared with the PCB and they are hopeful that the NOC will be granted soon.

It must be noted that Rawalakot Hawks defeated the Muzaffarabad Tigers by seven runs in the final of the inaugural season of the KPL.