Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering case

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi secured on Wednesday interim bail in a money laundering case as he fears arrest.

The PML-Q leader appeared in the banking court, Lahore, along with his counsel and submit the request for interim bail in the money laundering case initiated against him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

During the proceeding, Moonis claimed that the FIA has registered a baseless case and their accusations against him were not valid. He added he has even appeared before the investigators as well and recorded his statement.

The PML-Q leader stated that he fears that the FIA might arrest him and requested the court to grant interim bail.

After the hearing the argument, the court granted interim bail to Moonis Elahi til July 04.

Shortly, Moonis Elahi said he asked for interim bail on the directives of his counsels.

The FIA agency had collected evidence against the accused from Elahi family’s sugar mill in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan city. The agency added that the case was registered in light of the findings of the sugar commission report.

The case

The sugar inquiry report was issued in May 2020. It revealed the way sugar barons had cheated farmers, benefited from subsidies and created conditions so that the price of sugar could go up.

The 32-page report was prepared by FIA Director-General Wajid Zia on the orders of former Prime Minister Imran Khan after the prices of sugar rose exponentially, apparently as a result of collusion by big sugar mill owners.

The mills were also found to be running double books, underreporting the output and under invoicing to inflate the cost.

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi were among the ones accused of benefitting the most from the sugar crisis that hit the country in 2019. The report said that six major groups controlled 51% of the total sugar production. Tareen’s JDW Mill had the biggest share—20% of the total production.

The report then mentioned RYK Mills Limited, Etihad Sugar Mills and Two Star Industries, which are owned by Makhdoom Omer Shehryar.

Shehryar is the brother of National Food Security and Research Minister Khusro Bakhtiar. His companies exported 31.17% of their total production. They availed 18.31% of the total subsidy amounting to Rs452 million.

The report noted that PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi is also a partner in the RYK Group.

These three groups “availed a total subsidy of 57.49% that amounts to Rs1,419 million out of a total subsidy of Rs2,470 million,” the report said.

It named eight other entities that availed subsidies from the government and exported their sugar, contributing to a sugar price hike in the country.

It has been learned that PM Khan himself reviewed the report before it was made public.

Maryam Nawaz’s daughter’s father-in-law Chaudhry Munir has also been named in the report as a beneficiary, as have the Sharif family sugar mills.