Yasir Shah returns as Pakistan announce squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who has regained full fitness, has made a comeback as Pakistan announce their squad for the upcoming two-match Test series away to Sri Lanka.

Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim has named an 18-member squad for the series.

It must be noted that Shah played a key role in Pakistan’s 2-1 victory over Sri Lanka on their last tour in 2015, bagging 24 wickets at 19.33. Yasir last represented Pakistan against the West Indies in August 2021.

Salman Ali Agha, who has scored 4,224 runs and taken 88 wickets in first-class, has also been included in the squad.

Mohammad Nawaz, who was withdrawn form the squad for Australia Tests due to injury, has also been recalled.

“Our spin department is boosted with the return of Yasir Shah, who proved himself as a match-winner in Sri Lanka on our last tour and Sajid Khan has made the way for him. The spin department also includes two spin all-rounders in Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Ali Agha and left-arm orthodox Nauman Ali,” said Wasim in a press release by the PCB.

“Salman Ali Agha has shown consistent performances with the bat in the past three seasons and he is a handy off-spin option,” he added.

The squad named for the series include three openers, four middle-order batters, three all-rounders, two wicketkeepers, two spinners and four pacers.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah.