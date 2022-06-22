Schedule announced for Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka

Schedule has been announced for the upcoming two-match Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The first Test will begin on July 16 in Galle, meanwhile Colombo will host the second Test from July 24.

Pakistan will also play a three-day warm-up match in Colombo between July 11 and 13.

The series will be played under the ICC Men’s World Test Championship Cycle of 2021 – 2023.

Initially, Pakistan were also set to play a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. However, the series was scrapped in May on request of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). The decision was taken because SLC is keen on holding the next edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) one week before the scheduled time.

Babar Azam’s side will assemble in Islamabad on June 25 for a seven-day camp that stretches from June 26 to July 2 before leaving for Sri Lanka on July 6.

This will be Pakistan’s final away assignment of the current ICC World Test Championship cycle and they will be keen to improve their position on the table through a series win.

Pakistan are currently ranked fifth in the nine-team table.