Ramiz Raja meets Babar Azam to discuss Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has met the national side’s all-format skipper Babar Azam in order to discuss the squad for the upcoming two-match Test against Sri Lanka.

According to Daily Express, the duo met on the sidelines of the PCB General Body meeting at the National High Performance Centre on Monday, June 20.

Raja and Azam discussed some of the names, including opener Shan Masood and leg-spinner Yasir Shah, in the list prepared by Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim for the Sri Lanka Test series.

The squad for Pakistan’s red-ball tour, which is likely to take place next month, of Sri Lanka will be announced soon.

Raja also expressed his satisfaction over the team’s performance in the recently-concluded ODI series against West Indies, which Pakistan whitewashed, on home soil. He also urged the Pakistan captain to continue playing “positive and aggressive” cricket.

Raja also announced rewards of Rs.1 million each for the Pakistan blind and deaf cricket teams due to their impressive performance at the international level.

The General Body meeting was held following January’s elections of the Pakistan Deaf Cricket Association. This meant under Clause 24(1), the requisite quorum was available for convening the meeting.

The General Body was given an update about Pakistan cricket and the steps and measures being taken to improve Pakistan cricket’s foundations by strengthening grassroots cricket.