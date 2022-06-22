Amendments in NAB laws same as suggested by courts: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that the amendments that were added in the National Accountability law were the same on which the courts have given instructions.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday..

His statements comes a day after ousted prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran announced to challenge the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendments Bill in the Supreme Court.

Ahsan Iqbal said that their government believe in the accountability and in making transparent laws to curb the corruption.

He tried emphasized that the government will be using accountability laws to target political opponents.

“Anyone who has looted Pakistan’s money will be held accountable but we won’t make political cases,” the planning minister said. “Accountability laws will not be used to target political opponents or silence dissidence.”

‘Imran Khan will have to answer for his four-year rule’

Taking a jibe at former prime minister, Iqbal said Imran Khan will have to answer for his four-year rule.

“He will have to answer why the finance ministry was in such a bad state on April 1, 2022, that it did not release a single rupee for the development projects for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021-22,” he said.

This is for the first time in 75 years history of Pakistan that there were zero releases for the development projects in fourth quarter of a fiscal year, he added.

The minister said that Imran Khan should apologize to the nation for deceiving them. “You told people that you had been preparing for 30 years and will bring such a dream team that people would be mesmerized.

“We saw that dream team, a team full of foul mouths,” he said.

Last time, when the PML-N was in power, it initiated development projects worth Rs32 billion, said Iqbal. “I had challenged Imran Khan, Shahzad Akbar to prove the corruption of mere Rs32.”

They couldn’t prove anything, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal claimed that fake cases were made against him. They alleged that I took billions in kickbacks in Sukkur-Multan Motorway project, he said. Little did they know that the project was under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and China directly made the payments to the contractor, he added.