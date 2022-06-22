Tarin claims govt rushing Pakistan to severe economic crisis

Former Finance Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Tarin warned on Wednesday that Pakistan has been rushed towards a severe economic crisis because of the current government’s policies.

At the news conference in Islamabad, Shaukat Tarin blasted the government for imposing new taxes or increasing the rates on individuals and companies earning Rs150 million or above in the budget 2022-2023, saying that those who have already been paying taxes were being burdened while the government failed to broaden the tax net.

He said the government imposed a 1% tax on Rs150 million annual income, 2% on Rs200 million income, and 4% on Rs300 million income without any justification while over 43 million affluent people in the country were not paying any taxes but the government did not tax them.

“The PTI approach was progressive while the current government is again running Purana (old) Pakistan.”

Tarin said that the current government has agreed to a high petroleum levy of Rs50 per litre which was never seen in the history of Pakistan. “It will cause an inflation storm, pushing up headline inflation to 35% or 40%, and the growth would decline. Consequently, industries will shut off, and unemployment will increase,” he said.

The former finance minister said that it would also affect Pakistan’s exports, foreign direct investment (FDI), and remittances from overseas Pakistan.

IMF offers favors to current government?

The PTI finance minister also implied that the IMF was offering favors to the current government by allowing it to not increase the interest rate.

He said when in power the PTI had asked the IMF to keep the discount rate along with core inflation but the Fund insisted on maintaining the interest rate in line with the headline inflation and had imposed strict restrictions.

Core inflation is almost always lower than headline or total inflation.

“Today headline inflation has reached 25% to 30% and it will soon be revealed how the IMF sets requirements for the new government, and then all will get to know who is taking the country towards destabilization,” he stated.

He said the direction of new policies could not save the country and it showed that Pakistan was being rushed towards a severe economic crisis.

The former minister also said that the PML-N-led government had lost credibility with the market after its leaders changed statements in the past two months.