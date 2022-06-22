Policy rates to stabilize at 13.75%

For the last few months, the rates demanded by investors in Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) have been edging ahead of the policy rates.

The yields on the three-month MTBs, which usually remain close to the notified policy rates, first began to diverge in October 2021, and since, the spread has gone up considerably. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), however, started catching up by increasing the policy rates by 150 and then 100 basis points to 9.75% in November and December 2021 respectively.

For a short period, and parallel to the talks between the government and IMF, the yields on MTB stabilized in January and February 2022. This stability, however, did not continue for long and the yields on MTB started climbing once again in March 2022.

This time, the SBP did not immediately respond and waited during March to see the complete impact of previous policy actions materialize in addition to being mindful of the rising commodity prices in the international markets due to the war in Ukraine.

The MTB yields, however, continued rising, causing the spread to increase by 264 points on April 6, 2022, one day before the SBP decided to increase the policy rates by 250 basis points on April 7, 2022.

This action was followed by another rate hike of 150 basis points in May 2022. Despite the increases, the market continued to demand a higher rate. The spread expanded past 137 basis points on June 15, 2022, indicating that the SBP may follow up with another rate hike of at least 100 basis points.

On the demand side, there was a significant decline in Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) output in April vs March by 13.3%. This drop, though, does not yet reflect the effects of the two latest increases in policy rates of 250 and 150 basis points in April and May 2022. Hence, a further slowdown is expected.

As demand is slowing down, we do not expect another rate hike in July 2022. In addition, we expect that the interest rates appear to have peaked out, subject to the resumption of the IMF program.

The writer is the CEO of Kifayah Investment Management Limited and can be reached at: [email protected]

DISCLAIMER: The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect SAMAA’s editorial stance.