Five tourists killed, 10 injured as bus falls into Hunza ditch

Heavy rains have wrecked havoc in most parts of northern Pakistan, causing at least six deaths and injuring 19 others in rain-related incidents, including a passenger bus skidding off the road in Gilgit Baltistan.

The monsoon rains have led to landslides and floods which have blocked several routes leading to and from Gilgit, Skardu, and other areas in northern Pakistan.

Torrential rains have resulted in hill torrents in plain areas in central Pakistan which have led to roofs of houses caving in and sweeping away people and property.

As a result of the emerging situation, district administration in hilly areas have advised tourists to either stay away until the rain spells pass or to check the weather forecast before venturing outside and to limit any unnecessary travel.

Gilgit Baltistan

Heavy downpours across the mountainous territory of Gilgit Baltistan have caused urban flooding, landsliding and some flooding. As a result, several roads and arteries have been blocked apart from making travel on the winding roads of the region precarious.

At least five tourists were killed and ten others were injured when a passenger bus skidded off a wet road and fell into a roadside ditch near Rahimabad in Gilgit Baltistan.

The tourist bus was travelling from Hunza to the provincial capital of Gilgit carrying 15 passengers.

According to rescue officials, the tourist van was navigating a sharp turn on the Karakoram Highway when the driver lost control over the wheels of the vehicle which skidded off the road and into the ditch.

The injured have been rescued and shifted to the Regional Headquarters Hospital in Gilgit and the Provincial Headquarters Hospital in Gilgit, where they are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, heavy rains continue to lash the Deosai plains.

As a result of the rains, tourists have been advised not to travel during rain spells from Skardu to Astore and vice versa.

Moreover, night travel through the plains has been prohibited after the Juglote-Skardu Road was blocked due to land sliding.

The district administration has appealed to locals and tourists alike not to travel across the region unnecessarily during the ongoing rain spell.

Sindh

At least one woman has killed and nine others were wounded when heavy rains caused the thatched roof of a house to collapse in Pir Goth, Khairpur, Sindh, a local official said.

The injured have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Balochistan

In Balochistan, at least two women and a baby girl were swept away as hill torrents flooded the Spin Tangi area of Harnai.

Locals said that they managed to rescue the girl but are searching for the women.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Heavy rains and unexpected snowfall has been reported in various parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), which has brought life to a standstill.

In view of the situation, the government has decided to restrict the entry of tourists into popular hill stations and adjoining areas, lest they find themselves trapped there or victim to any tragedy.

Heavy rains forecast

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had issued an alert stating that a strong westerly wave was affecting the upper and central parts of the country. The department further forecasted that the ongoing spell may persist until Wednesday.

A heavy weather system is seen over north Pakistan. SOURCE: PMD

The Met Office had also issued an alert for a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in vulnerable areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, including Skardu, Ghanche, Kharmang, Shigar and Astore.

The PMD has asked the authorities and citizens to stay vigilant for flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and gusty winds.

The department highlighted that the threat is anticipated due to an expected pre-monsoon spell and weather conditions.