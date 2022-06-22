SHC suspends magistrate’s order to exhume Amir Liaquat’s body for post-mortem

Sindh High Court (SCH) suspended on Wednesday the judicial magistrate’s order to exhume the body of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf MNA and televangelist Aamir Liaquat’s for the post-mortem.

Former MNA’s children had approached the high court against the Judicial Magistrate East-Karachi’s order to exhume the body.

Last week, a local court which the family had earlier refused despite the request of the police.

The court has ordered the police to ensure its order is implemented.

The government’s counsel told the court that the deceased’s family did not want the procedure.

However, the counsel of the petitioner, Abdul Ahad, maintained that Aamir Liaquat was a celebrity and a politician, and his sudden death had raised doubts and suspicions among his fans.

The petitioner claimed that the deceased was killed over a property dispute and sought the formation of a special medical board for the autopsy of his body.

After Liaquat’s death earlier this month, the police also wanted to conduct postmortem to ascertain death cause, but the deceased’s family had refused it following which he was laid to rest in Karachi.

On June 9, Aamir Liaquat was found dead in his Karachi residence.

Aamir was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital where his staff had rushed him.

However, to ascertain how the PTI MNA had died, and to proceed with other legal formalities prior to his burial, Aamir’s body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Aamir Liaquat’s first wife, however, did not allow the MLOs and Police Surgeon to perform forensic autopsy of his body. Later on, the family said his son decide about the autopsy, who at the time was in London.

When arrived, the boy also refused to allow the post-mortem of the body and the televangelist was buried without any autopsy.