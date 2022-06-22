Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Sports » Cricket

Critically ill Zaheer Abbas admitted to ICU in London

His family has requested fans to pray for his recovery
Samaa Web Desk Jun 22, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: ICC</p>

Photo: ICC

Legendary Pakistan batter Zaheer Abbas, 74, is critically ill after contracting Covid-19 and has been shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Saint Mary’s Hospital in London on Tuesday.

According to details, Abbas was on oxygen support during the past three days but his conditioned deteriorated severely yesterday which is why he was taken to the hospital.

Abbas contracted the virus while travelling to England from Dubai. He was also suffering from kidney pain and was diagnosed with pneumonia in London.

The former Pakistan cricketer is currently on dialysis and isn’t allowed to meet people until his health improves.

Abbas’ family has requested fans to pray for his recovery.

Abbas made his international debut in 1969 against New Zealand. He accumulated 5062 runs in 72 Tests, while scoring 2572 runs in 62 ODIs.

He also amassed 34,843 runs in 459 first-class matches which included 108 centuries and 158 fifties. He is the only Asia batter to score a century of first-class centuries.

The Sialkot-born was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2020 in recognition of his wonderful career.

Twitter Reaction

zaheer abbas

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div