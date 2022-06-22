Critically ill Zaheer Abbas admitted to ICU in London

Legendary Pakistan batter Zaheer Abbas, 74, is critically ill after contracting Covid-19 and has been shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Saint Mary’s Hospital in London on Tuesday.

According to details, Abbas was on oxygen support during the past three days but his conditioned deteriorated severely yesterday which is why he was taken to the hospital.

Abbas contracted the virus while travelling to England from Dubai. He was also suffering from kidney pain and was diagnosed with pneumonia in London.

The former Pakistan cricketer is currently on dialysis and isn’t allowed to meet people until his health improves.

Abbas’ family has requested fans to pray for his recovery.

Abbas made his international debut in 1969 against New Zealand. He accumulated 5062 runs in 72 Tests, while scoring 2572 runs in 62 ODIs.

He also amassed 34,843 runs in 459 first-class matches which included 108 centuries and 158 fifties. He is the only Asia batter to score a century of first-class centuries.

The Sialkot-born was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2020 in recognition of his wonderful career.

Twitter Reaction

Wishing speedy recovery & complete health to Zaheer Abbas sb. Get well soon. Aameen 🤲🏼 https://t.co/ld5VH2nj7f — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) June 21, 2022

Pray for "Zed" - the mercurially gifted Zaheer Abbas - who made batting an art form at a level few in the history of the game have matched. @Gloscricket @GlosGLS @GlosFans @finderskeeperss

#ZaheerAbbas #Gloucestershire #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/sNZyOItG2L — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) June 21, 2022

Get well soon Zed Bhai. You are an asset of our country. All the Duaas and Prayers for your health🤲🏻 #GetWellSoon pic.twitter.com/6EDn1SFmy2 — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) June 22, 2022