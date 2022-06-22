PSX closes in red after losing IMF deal gains

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday maintained its parity by midday, following an early rally that saw the index hit an intraday high of 354.22 points. However, it closed in the red by the end of the trading.

The index opened at 42,525.95 points on Wednesday morning. With overnight news that negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on resuming an extended fund had been successful, the index saw an early rally.

This enthusiasm saw the index rose by a maximum of 354.22 points to 42,880.17 points. But the enthusiasm soon waned when it became clear the sacrifices the government had to make to secure the deal by increasing taxes on the rich.

The index dipped to a low of 42,472.19, down by 53.76 points by midday.

At the end of the trading session, the KSE-100 index closed at 42,458.14 after losing 67.81 points in intraday trading.

Nestle Pakistan and Pak Tobacco were the top gainers while Colgate Palm and Sapphire Fiber were top decliners.

Investors lost a total of Rs8.87 billion as the market capitalization dropped to over Rs7,050 billion.