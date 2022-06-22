KSE100 Index maintains parity at midday

The Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday maintained its parity by midday, following an early rally that saw the index hit an intraday high of 354.22 points.

The index opened at 42,525.95 points on Wednesday morning. With overnight news that negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on resuming an extended fund had been successful, the index saw an early rally.

This enthusiasm saw the index rose by a maximum of 354.22 points to 42,880.17 points. But this enthusiasm soon waned when it became clear the sacrifices the government has had to make to secure the deal.

The index dipped to a low of 42,472.19, down by 53.76 points.

The top contributor so far was the fertilizer sector, cumulatively advancing 40.53 points. The top advancers included Samin Textiles Limited (SMTM) which saw its share prices rise by Re1 - a 20% change.

It was followed by Service Industries Textiles Limited (SERT) which saw its share prices rise by Rs0.96 - a 10.68% increase.

KSB Pumps Company Limited (KSBP) rounded out the top three advancers as it saw its share price jump by a whopping Rs5.98 - around a 7.49% change in its share price.

The top decliners included Oilboy Energy (R) (OBOYR1) which saw its share price tumble by a quarter of its value or around Rs0.44 to Rs1.32.

SG Power Limited (SGPL) saw its share prices decline by 13.36%, or Rs0.68 to Rs4.41.

Shaheen Insurance Company Limited (SHNI) saw its share prices fall by 7.78% or Rs0.28 to Rs3.32.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly