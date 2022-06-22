WATCH: Atif Aslam’s sweet gesture towards fan wins hearts

Atif Aslam is one of the most loved singers in Pakistan if not the whole world.

The singer was in the US for a concert when he met a differently-abled fan backstage - video of which has been going viral.

The video sees Atif Aslam meet his fan and thanks her for coming to the concert. He says: “Thank you for coming. Thank you for taking out the time for me. I love you.”

The girl too was over the moon on meeting Atif Aslam.

This kind gesture by Atif Aslam has been winning hearts and social media is abuzz with praises for the singer.