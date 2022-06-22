Rupee rebounds against US dollar on IMF news

News that talks with the international lender to resume a loan program had been successful saw the rupee rebound against the US dollar, gaining by Rs0.88 to a high of Rs210.60 in the interbank.

The appreciation meant that the rupee had ended a losing streak against the greenback which had lasted for the past 12 days in which the rupee lost around Rs10.71 to the dollar.

However, this later slowed to Rs211.45, an appreciation of just Rs0.03.

On Tuesday, the interbank rate for the US dollar had closed at Rs211.48, up Rs1.52 from the previous close of Rs209.96. During intraday trading of the dollar earlier in the day on Tuesday, the dollar had even crossed RS212, a new high. In the open market, the greenback was traded for as much as Rs215.

However, news early on Wednesday morning that negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the government had been successful, had a positive impact on the US dollar exchange rate.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly