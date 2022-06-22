IHC postpones Islamabad local government polls

Islamabad High Court has postponed the local government elections in the federal capital.

The order came during the hearing of petitions filed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for the postponement of local bodies elections in Islamabad.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case.

During the proceeding on Wednesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) told the court that the commission will first complete the delimitation of the constituencies then the schedule for the LG elections will be issued within 60 days.

The commission told the court that the government create hindrances in holding local bodies elections. It requested the court to order them to cooperate with the commission and fulfil its constitutional operation.

The court remarked that the petitions by the PPP and the PML-N has now become ineffective.

It ordered the ECP to complete the delimitation and issue new schedule for the LG elections in the federal capital within 65 days.