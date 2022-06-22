Successful Pakistan-IMF negotiations brightens chances of loan program revival

The chances of the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan program for Pakistan have brightened after what the finance ministry terms a successful round of negotiations with the IMF staff mission.

IMF’s Resident Representative to Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz told SAMAA TV major progress was made with on budget targets for the next fiscal year during discussion with the Pakistan authorities.

“Discussion between the IMF staff and the authorities on policies to strengthen macroeconomic stability in the coming year continue,” said Ruiz.

Discussion between the IMF staff mission and the Pakistani economic team, led by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, were held via video link.

On June 10, the IMF had expressed reservations about the budget 2022-23. Officials of the Ministry of Finance tried to address the reservations after which major progress was made. Agreement on the targets of the budget set by the IMF has also been made.

Earlier, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Officials told SAMAA TV’s Shakeel Ahmed that the government is preparing to amend the draft budget proposals to meet the demands set by the IMF, which has not yet approved the next loan tranche for Pakistan. Talks for the revival of $6 billion loan program have stalled for two months.

The federal government had lowered the number of tax slabs from twelve to seven and allowed a relief of Rs47 billion to the salaried person, but the IMF has expressed concerns over the budgetary measure.

The Fund has instead urged the government to increase its tax collection from the salaried person by Rs125 billion.

The IMF would not revive its program for Pakistan until the relief granted to salaries persons is reversed, said Shakeel Ahmed.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail disclosed before the federal cabinet that the increase in fuel prices had nothing to do with the conditions of the IMF but the fallout of global inflation.