6.1 magnitude earthquake, CTD operation, Covid-19 updates

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted various parts of the country on Wednesday.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake which struck on Wednesday was located on the Afghanistan border at the depth of 54 kilometers.

Tremors were felt in the northern and upper regions of the country, including Malakand, Swat Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Buner, Pakpattan and Mianwali.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said over 85percent of the amendments in the National Accountability Act (Second Amendment) were same as proposed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the two ordinances promulgated during their tenure.

Responding on the adjournment motion moved by the PTI lawmakers in the Senate, he said that PTI was criticising the act without even reading it.

He challenged the PTI lawmakers to hold open debate with him over the act as only anomalies and flaws in the NAB law had been removed.

Tarar said that the NAB laws had been used for political engineering and arm-twisting of opponents for over 20 years. Read the full story here.

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested two suspected terrorists in an intelligence-based operation, a CTD spokesperson said.

The operation was conducted by the CTD near Sahiwal bypass.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession while “special gift” was written on the seized pistol.

The coronavirus pandemic situation is getting alarming in the country where the Covid-19 positivity rate has surpassed 1.53%.

The majority of cases have been reported from Karachi and Hyderabad.

Following the surge in coronavirus cases, the Sindh Health Department has issued a notification directing the authorities to increase the rapid coronavirus testing service at all entry and exit points of the city.

The government has requested the public to get the booster shot of Covid-19 vaccines and wear masks to help curb the spread of the virus

The Balochistan government on Tuesday unveiled a deficit budget worth Rs612.7 billion with a deficit of Rs72.8 billion for the upcoming fiscal year of 2022-23.

With the ink still not dry on the budgetary figures, which were approved at the penultimate moment before being presented in the house, the penned figures showed that the government expected receipts worth Rs528.6 billion this year.

