Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Lifestyle » Music

Ed Sheeran awarded costs for ‘Shape of You’ copyright win

Singer was accused of copying a phrase from 'Oh Why'
AFP Jun 22, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

A High Court judge in London on Tuesday awarded Ed Sheeran and his co-songwriters more than £900,000 in legal costs after winning a copyright trial over his hit Shape of You.

Ed Sheeran was taken to court and accused of copying a phrase from the British grime track Oh Why when writing the worldwide smash.

But judge Antony Zacaroli ruled in April this year after an 11-day trial that the star “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” plagiarised the hook.

On Wednesday, the judge said the artists who brought the claim - Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue - should pay legal costs.

He ordered an interim payment of £916,200 ($1.1 million).

Ed Sheeran welcomed the initial ruling but said that “baseless” copyright claims were “damaging the songwriting industry”.

ED sheeran

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div