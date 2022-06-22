Overseas Pakistanis send record remittances through Roshan Digital Accounts

Overseas Pakistanis had sent $57m through Roshan Digital Accounts Tuesday which is the record for highest remittance in a day.

In a tweet, the State Bank of Pakistan announced that the remittances through RDA have been constantly on the rise. The cumulative deposits have already touched $4.5b.

“Today marks yet another historic day in #RoshanDigitalAccount, with $57mn in deposit inflows, highest ever daily figure,” SBP tweeted.

We are humbled by the continuous trust and commitment of our Overseas Pakistanis, the report added,

The total deposits in RDA in Pakistan’s eight major banks were $4.3b till May 2022. However, in just one month, the deposits have increase by $160.9m.

In September 2020, the SBP introduced the Roshan Digital Account for overseas Pakistanis in collaboration with eight major banks in the country. Under this project, overseas Pakistanis can open local and foreign currency accounts without visiting Pakistan. They just have to provide basic information and documents to the SBP online. It enables them to invest in the country, such as the stock market.

According to banking sources, the surge in the deposits is largely due to Eid ul Azha when overseas Pakistanis send money to their families to buy sacrificial animals.

Expats have also started to prefer RDA over other channels to send remittances, said the sources.