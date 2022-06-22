Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11pm - SAMAATV Samaa News Headlines 11pm - SAMAATV Jun 22, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 11pm - SAMAATV Recommended Balochistan presents Rs612.7b deficit budget SBP links economic growth with strength of external buffers, policy continuation Overseas Pakistanis send record remittances through Roshan Digital Accounts Related Stories ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ WATCH: Tourist couple goes viral for saving a child’s life in Naltar Valley Most Popular FC Barcelona believe their young star made a ‘big mistake’ Real Madrid interested in signing Manchester City’s generational talent Liverpool interested in signing Real Madrid’s talented winger