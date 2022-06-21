NIH issues warning over Congo virus

As people start frequenting temporary livestock markets ahead of Eidul Azha, the health authorities have issued an advisory, warning the public to take precautions lest they get infected by the communicable and potentially fatal Congo virus.

In the advisory issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad on Tuesday, the institute said that there is “high disease transmission and risk” owing to the anticipated increased human-animal interaction during this period.

The advisory urged the public to remain vigilant about the possible communication of the Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF).

What is the Congo virus

CCHF is a viral hemorrhagic fever which has a fatality rate of 10-40%, the NIH said.

The disease is caused by a tick-borne virus. This tick is found on many wild and domesticated animals including cattle, goats, sheep and hares. The virus is among the few that not only impacts animals but also humans who interact with these animals and are bitten by the ticks.

The disease was first described in Crimea in 1944 and given the name Crimean hemorrhagic fever. In 1969 it was recognized that the pathogen causing Crimean hemorrhagic fever was the same as that responsible for an illness identified in 1956 in the Congo.

According to the World Health Organization, CCHF outbreaks constitute a threat to public health services as the virus can lead to epidemics, has a high case-fatality ratio potentially results in hospital and health facility outbreaks, and is difficult to prevent and treat.

Symptoms

The NIH said that symptoms of the Congo fever are close to that of Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever.

Clinically, the advisory said that the infected patient initially complains of headaches, high-grade fever, back pain, joint pains, stomach pain, and vomiting for more than three days but less than 10 days.

Moreover, red eyes, flushed face, red throat, and red spots (petechiae) on the palate with bleeding from gums are also common symptoms.

Other symptoms may also include jaundice and in severe cases, mood swings and altered sensorium.

By the fourth day of the illness and up to two weeks, large areas of severe bruising, severe nosebleeds and uncontrolled bleeding at injection sites can be seen.

If the infection lasts beyond that, death can occur in around 30% of cases.

In patients who recover, improvement is seen after the ninth or tenth day of onset of illness.

Once a patient is bitten by the infected tick, the virus can incubate in the victim for one to three days, up to a maximum of nine days.

For infection from contact with infected blood or tissues, the incubation period is longer, around five to six days.

Transmission

The virus is transmitted through the bite of the tick or contact with the infected animal’s blood or tissues either during or immediately after slaughter.

The virus, once transmitted from animals to humans, can also be communicated to other humans if they come in contact with infected blood, secretions or other bodily fluids.

The disease can also spread in hospitals in the event medical equipment is improperly sterilized, breach in infection control, reuse of injection needles or use of contaminated medical supplies.

Treatment

General care and treatment for symptoms are mainly adopted. Antiviral medicine, ribavirin has been used to treat some patients with apparent benefits.

Prevention

To prevent the contraction of the virus, the NIH issued a set of recommendations that focus on reducing the risk of transmission since safe and effective vaccination is not widely available.

Precautions when visiting animal markets or interacting with animals include:

Wear protective clothing (long sleeves, long trousers)

Wear light-colored clothing to allow easy detection of ticks on clothes

Regularly examine clothing and skin for the presence of ticks

Use approved insect repellent on skin and clothing

Avoid visiting areas where ticks are abundant and in seasons they are most active in

When dealing with animals

Wear gloves and other protective gear when handling animals or their tissues during slaughtering and butchering

Quarantine animals - possibly for 30 days - before they enter slaughterhouses or fumigate animals against ticks

Inject Ivermectin to animals with ticks at least 24-30 days before their slaughter

Dealing with infected

Avoid close physical contact

Wear gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE) when dealing with Congo virus victims

Wash hands with soap regularly after caring for or visiting ill people

Observe safe burial for Congo virus victims, avoiding contact with mucus membranes and bodily fluids of the deceased

Animal stalls or farms

Animal handlers and herders can use chemicals to curb tick infections in animals

Mynah bird naturally picks and eats the tick from the skin of animals and is a natural control against tick infestations

Lime powder and other chemicals can be applied to animal enclosures to reduce the tick population

Threat

The NIH stated that while Balochistan is the most affected province because of Congo fever, cases are reported from all regions.

In 2021, the NIH said that Balochistan submitted 19 suspected cases of which 14 turned out to be positive while five perished from the virus. So far in 2022, the institute said that four confirmed cases have been reported, with two each from Punjab and Sindh.