Bilawal asks people to give new government ‘some time’ after tolerating Khan for 4 years

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has said Has asked the people to give the new coalition government a year to undertake economic and electoral reforms after ‘tolerating Imran Khan for four years’.

He was addressing a gathering in Larkana to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Bhutto.

He said Benazir Bhutto fought with every ‘tyrant’ including former military dictators Zia ul Haq and Pervez Musharraf.**

The foreign minister severely criticized former Prime Minister Khan for economic mismanagement and disastrous foreign policy, which he claimed, resulted in international isolation for Pakistan.

He said that his mother and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto struggled for 30 years, for the restoration of democracy, uplifting of people and spreading the message of peaceful Islam.

“She faced with every tyrant, be it dictator Zia [ul Haq] or dictator Pervez Musharraf.”

He added that the PPP workers stood with Benazir against Zia and Musharraf, and now they have ousted another undemocratic leader.

“The jiyalas of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who didn’t accept the selected [Khan] for even a single day … but pledged that they won’t take any undemocratic route to oust him,” he added,

We used a democratic and constitutional mean of no-confidence motion to oust Imran Khan, said Bilawal.

He said it was important to send Khan home as he usurped the rights of common people.

IMF deal

The foreign minister criticized the deal signed by the Khan-led government, calling it “shocking”.

“When we started to go through the deal signed by Khan, we were shocked.”

He added that Khan not only signed a deal harming Pakistan’s interest, he then started to backtrack on it.

Khan announced an unfunded subsidy on petrol and diesel that took the country towards default.

On February 28, Khan slashed the price of petrol and diesel by Rs10 per litre, the price of electricity by Rs5 per unit.

Bilawal said the new coalition government, formed after ousting Khan, saved the country from a default by taking tough economic decisions.

I represent people of Pakistan as foreign minister

Bilawal said he has been entrusted with the position of foreign minister to represent the people of Pakistan.

’’I visited several countries for just one reason: represent my people and remove misunderstandings against Pakistan.“

He said the new government’s foreign policy would be of ‘trade not aid’.

“Everywhere I went, I said that whatever damage [to the relations with countries] has been done in the past 3.5 yeas is not a past. Now, a coalition government is in power which will improve Pakistan’s image overseas and economically engage with other countries.”

Bilawal also credited the current government for Pakistan’s imminent exit from the grey list of the FATF.

He added that the PTI fulfilled the FATF’s conditions, but failed to convey it to other countries, which he said were in a position to get the country out of the grey list.

“The PTI government had the FATF’s requirement’s long ago but we were not ready to talk to the US or Europe. [The countries] we should be working with; we were abusing them.”

Bilawal said the new government contacted these nations and urged them that the time has arrived to bring Pakistan out of the grey list.

“Now we will get out of this grey list after the on-site visit in October, and Pakistan will reap benefits economically.”