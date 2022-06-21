Sindh to double water in some Balochistan canals

With the words, climate change and drought echoing during the budget speech in Balochistan on Tuesday evening, Sindh’s Irrigation Department has promised to double water in some of Balochistan’s canals in the upcoming days, but any further increase is dependent on the additional increase in water in the rivers.

This was disclosed on Tuesday in a meeting jointly chaired by Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah along with the Minister for Economic Affairs, Ayaz Sadiq, who chaired a meeting today in Islamabad. The meeting was also attended by Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch and Khalid Hussain Magsi, an MNA from Balochistan. Ministry of Water Resources secretary, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) chairman along with other members of IRSA were also present.

The meeting reviewed the situation of the reduced supply of water from Sindh to Balochistan. Water Ministry’s joint secretary (Water) briefed the meeting about the outcome of a visit to the Sukker Barrage on June 18.

The forum was told that the Sindh Irrigation Department had given assurances of increasing the supply of water for Balochistan in the Pat Feeder Canal at RD 109 from 3,000 cusecs to 6,000 cusecs in the next three to four days.

However, the secretary said that the department had also conveyed certain limitations on increasing water supply to Balochistan, particularly in the Uch and Manuthi Canals.

An increase in water supply for the Kirther Canal would also be dependent on the increase in river flows at Sukker Barrage owing to increased melting of glaciers and rains in the upper areas of the country, which may take almost a week.

The meeting decided to work out short, medium and long-term measures for addressing the issue of supplying water from Sindh to Balochistan.

The water ministry will prepare a report which will be submitted to the committee.