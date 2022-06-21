CEC takes notice of Shah Mehmood’s allegations, orders action against code of conduct violations

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, on Tuesday, took notice of alleged code of conduct violations ahead of by-elections in 20 Punjab Assembly constituencies, SAMAA TV reported.

The allegations were leveled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a press conference Tuesday.

The CEC has sought a report from the Punjab Election Commissioner Saeed Gul within 24 hours. The Punjab election commissioner has been directed to take strict actions against the complaint of the code of conduct violations in the constituencies.

Earlier, Qureshi had accused the Punjab government of purchasing loyalties of the local officials of PTI before upcoming by-polls

Addressing a press conference in Lahore along with PTI leaders Hamad Azhar and Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, he said the PML-N candidates were blatantly using government’s machinery for their election campaign.

The former foreign minister claimed that he and his sons were being followed by plain clothes personnel of Special Branch during the campaign.

“Wherever our candidate Zain Qureshi or I go to seek votes, a plain clothes officer of Special Branch comes and sits with us and records our conversation,” he added.

He said that arranging free and fair by-polls in Punjab is a ‘huge test’ for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), adding that rumors are already running rife that PTI will get two seats and PML-N will get 18 seats.

He added that the PTI workers and supporters were also being hounded by the law enforcement authorities.

After the polls schedule was issued, the government started development works in the constituencies which is a clear violation of the code of conduct, he added.

The former minister accused that deputy commissioners (DCs) and district police officers (DPOs) of 14 districts, where the elections will be held, have been warned that their future depends on the results of the by-elections.

On May 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced by-election in 20 Punjab assembly constituencies that became vacant 25 dissident PTI MPAs were de-seated by the ECP for voting in favor of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

The other five MPAs were elected on special seats reserved for minorities and women through party nomination.

The ECP has announced that nomination papers would be submitted between June 4 and June 7 and election symbols would be allotted by June 24.

After about two weeks of electioneering, the polling would be held on July 7, according to the ECP notification.

The elections would be held in the following constituencies.

PP-7 Rawalpindi-II, PP-83 Khushab-II, PP-90 Bhakkar-II, PP-97 Faisalabad-I, PP-125 Jhang-II, PP-127 Jhang-IV, PP-140 Sheikhupura-VI, PP-158 Lahore-XV, PP-167 Lahore-XXIV, PP-168 Lahore-XXV, PP-170 Lahore-XXVII, PP-202 Sahiwal-VII, PP-217 Multan-VII, PP-224 Lodhran-I, PP-228 Lodhran-V, PP-237 Bahawalnagar-I, PP-272 Muzaffargarh-V, PP-273 Muzaffarciarh-VI, PP-282 Layyah-III, PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan-IV

On may 23, the ECP issued a notification to de-seat 25 members of Punjab Assembly (MPA) for voting in favor of Hamza Shahbaz in the election of the chief minister on April 16.