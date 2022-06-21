Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 8pm - SAMAATV Samaa News Headlines 8pm - SAMAATV Jun 21, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 8pm - SAMAATV Recommended Balochistan presents Rs612.7b deficit budget CEC takes notice of Shah Mehmood’s allegations, orders action against code of conduct violations T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi pins high hopes on Pakistan team Related Stories ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ WATCH: Tourist couple goes viral for saving a child’s life in Naltar Valley Most Popular FC Barcelona believe their young star made a ‘big mistake’ Real Madrid interested in signing Manchester City’s generational talent Liverpool interested in signing Real Madrid’s talented winger