Lahore’s markets to wear gloomy look as govt decides closure on Sundays

The buzzing markets of Lahore will not see usual activity on the weekend as the government orders closure of commercial centers on Sundays to conserve energy.

Lahore deputy commissioner (DC) has also issued a notification in this regard, SAMAA TV’s correspondent Usman Aleem reported on Tuesday.

The notification read that all commercial markets, plazas, and shopping malls will remain shut in Lahore on Sunday. Apart from this, the bakeries, offices, and warehouses will also remain closed.

However, markets have been allowed extended hours on Saturdays.

Power conservation measures

Earlier last week, the Punjab government had decided to reduce the working hours of businesses in a bid to save the electricity.

Amid a shortfall – the difference between the supply and demand of electricity – exceeding 5,000 MWs, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz held a meeting with traders’ representatives from across the province.

The meeting decided to close shops, markets, and shopping malls by 9pm and restaurants by 11:30pm. The marriage halls would continue to be closed at 10pm. Pharmacies have been exempted from these restrictions.

However, markets were allowed to close at their usual timing on Saturdays.

The chief minister said the government would consult the traders to give some exemption for Eid-ul-Adha shopping.

The traders assured the government of their “complete support” to overcome the power crisis in the country.

The move had come a day after the Sindh government announced reduced timings for businesses in the province.

According to a notification issued by Sindh home department, all markets, shops, and shopping malls will shut by 9pm, wedding halls by 10:30pm and hotels, restaurants, coffee shops by 11pm.

Medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries and milk shops were exempted, the notification added.