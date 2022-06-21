T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi pins high hopes on Pakistan team

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is confident about the Men in Green’s chances ahead of this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

While speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Game Set Match, Afridi said that the Pakistan team has all bases covered for the mega event.

“The team which will go for the 2022 World Cup in Australia has all the required skills, such as bowling strength, all-rounders along with players who can play attacking cricket,” said Afridi. “The pitches are also good in Australia so I’m hoping that this team will produce a good result.”

The legendary all-rounder also highlighted the importance of man management in the national side.

“The important thing is man management; coaching comes after that. The players have already played international cricket so it is all about managing them. I think Saqlain [Mushtaq] and Mohammad Yousuf are doing a great job. Whenever I talk to the players, they always say that management is really good. I don’t hear any negative stuff which is a good sign,” he said.

Afridi also spoke about Pakistan’s win in the T20 World Cup, which happened on this day in 2009.

“Seniors and captain played a very important role in ensuring that the team remains motivated despite a tough start. We all supported Younis Khan, who was leading the side,” he said. “The Sri Lankan team incident had already taken place and no cricket was being played in Pakistan which is why our people had high expectations from us.”