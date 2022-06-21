Nine including two doctors held responsible for Lahore’s Children Hospital fire

The inquiry committee probing fire eruption in the pharmacy storage at Lahore’s Children Hospital held nine officials, including two doctors, responsible for the incident, SAMAA TV reported on Tuesday.

The fire had erupted at the third floor of the hospital building on June 4 and medicine stock worth of millions turned into ashes.

According to SAMAA TV’s reporter Danyal Aziz, the inquiry nominated nine officials responsible for the blaze in the healthcare facility. It includes two doctors as well.

Sources in the committee said the fire incident incurred a loss of Rs480 million, and it was caused by a short-circuit.

It was learned that there were inadequate facilities in the hospital’s building to put out the fire.

The inquiry committee has suggested action against the responsible officials under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act (PEEDA) and recommended investigation against biomedical engineer, pharmacist, and security supervisor for their alleged role in the incident.

The report has been presented to the Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and further action will be taken on his direction.