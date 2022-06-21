Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

Nine including two doctors held responsible for Lahore’s Children Hospital fire

Investigation recommended against biomedical engineer, pharmacist, and security supervisor
Daniyal Umar Jun 21, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>More than 40 firefighters have been deployed at The Children’s Hospital to put out the fire that erupted early Saturday. (Photo: SAMAA TV/ Anns Zaffar)</p>

More than 40 firefighters have been deployed at The Children’s Hospital to put out the fire that erupted early Saturday. (Photo: SAMAA TV/ Anns Zaffar)

The inquiry committee probing fire eruption in the pharmacy storage at Lahore’s Children Hospital held nine officials, including two doctors, responsible for the incident, SAMAA TV reported on Tuesday.

The fire had erupted at the third floor of the hospital building on June 4 and medicine stock worth of millions turned into ashes.

According to SAMAA TV’s reporter Danyal Aziz, the inquiry nominated nine officials responsible for the blaze in the healthcare facility. It includes two doctors as well.

Sources in the committee said the fire incident incurred a loss of Rs480 million, and it was caused by a short-circuit.

It was learned that there were inadequate facilities in the hospital’s building to put out the fire.

The inquiry committee has suggested action against the responsible officials under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act (PEEDA) and recommended investigation against biomedical engineer, pharmacist, and security supervisor for their alleged role in the incident.

The report has been presented to the Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and further action will be taken on his direction.

Lahore

Fire

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div