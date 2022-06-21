FC Barcelona suffer setback in pursuit of Bernardo Silva

FC Barcelona have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

According to Diario AS, City have put a non-negotiable price tag of €80m on Bernardo Silva, therefore putting the player out of Barcelona’s reach. The Premier League champions are also not interested in any Barcelona players to bring the price down.

Barcelona are in a difficult financial position which is why they can’t afford to sign players with a high price tag.

After Messi left for Paris Saint-Germain in August 2021, Barca president Joan Laporta had revealed that the club’s debts had risen to €1.35 billion which was one of the reasons why the Catalans were unable to offer their legendary player a new contract.

The situation hasn’t improved, so far, with Barca also unable to register new players due to La Liga’s salary limit.

It must be noted that Silva, who has a contract with City till 2025, is a vital part of City’s plans and manager Pep Guardiola won’t be keen on losing the player ahead of new season.

The Portuguese has made 251 appearances for City since joining the club in 2017. During his time at the club he has notched up 48 goals and 51 assists, while also winning four Premier League titles and a FA Cup.