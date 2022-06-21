Pakistan was not party to Malik Riaz, NCA agreement

The government of Pakistan was not a party in the £190 million (around Rs50 billion) settlement between the United Kingdom’s anti-money laundering watchdog and a Pakistani property tycoon who was accused of amassing assets from illicit means.

This was disclosed by an official of the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

Responding to queries by SAMAA TV’s Special Investigation Unit chief Zahid Gishkori, the NCA’s Communications Manager Stuart Hadley pointed out that the out-of-court settlement was reached between the agency and the individuals involved.

When asked if Pakistan was a party in this case when an out-of-court settlement between Malik Ali Riaz (the accused) and NCA took place? Hadley simply responded by stating: “No”.

With 1-Hyde Park property – valued at £50 million - acquiring a central figure in the settlement as the agency was due to transfer this seized property along with all other seized assets to the state of Pakistan including any proceeds raised from the sale of any assets, Hadley said that the property was “returned as part of the settlement agreement (to which the GOP was not a party).”

The NCA official further did not comment on who sold the property to Ali Riaz and when or who subsequently bought the property, noting that it did not form part of their case.

Further, the details of the sale relating to 1-Hyde Park were covered by the settlement agreement.

A news release from the NCA at the time of the settlement said that the settlement was valued at £190 million and was the result of an investigation by the NCA into property tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain.

“In August 2019 eight account freezing orders were secured at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in connection with funds totaling around £120 million. These followed an earlier freezing order in December 2018 linked to the same investigation for £20 million. All of the account freezing orders relate to money held in UK bank accounts.”

The NCA stated that the settlement was a civil matter and did not represent the determination of guilt, noting that the proceedings were against the funds themselves, not against any named individual.

The funds, NCA clarified, were frozen as potentially recoverable property under the UK’s Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (as amended by the Criminal Finances Act 2017).

Collusion

Last week, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah made public a classified document about the deal between the then Imran Khan-led government over the repatriation of the recovered sum from Malik Riaz in the UK to transfer it to the tycoon in Pakistan and announced a probe into the entire matter.

Sanaullah claimed that the former accountability adviser Shahzad Akbar had allegedly taken Rs5 billion in kickbacks for repatriation of Rs50 billion seized funds which had been allegedly laundered to the UK.

Addressing the media in Islamabad after a meeting of the federal cabinet, he said that the then-SAPM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar managed the entire process of repatriation of seized funds.

The minister said that being the custodian of the state, the former adviser’s responsibility was originally to contest this money.

He said the Bahria Town donated and transferred 458 kanals of precious land to Al-Qadir Trust after the agreement. Ironically, the signatories of the agreement were former first lady Bushra Bibi and the donor (Bahria Town), he added.

Sanaullah said there were only two trustees of Al-Qadir Trust namely Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan.

Similarly, the minister said that 240 kanals of land were transferred in the name of Farah Shahzadi, wife of Ahsan Iqbal Jameel, in Banigala.

He said a subcommittee of the cabinet will investigate the matter and would take action in light of its findings.