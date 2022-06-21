Former Pakistan footballer joins English club as coach

Former Pakistan footballer Zeshan Rehman has joined English football club Portsmouth as Lead Professional Development Phase Coach.

It must be noted that Portsmouth currently competes in EFL League One, which is the third tier of the English football league system.

Rehman, who was a defender during his playing days, represented Pakistan in 25 matches between 2005 and 2019.

The 38-year-old was the first British–Asian footballer to play in the Premier League while playing for Fulham against Liverpool in 2004.

Delighted to join @Pompey as the Lead Professional Development Phase Coach. Looking forward to working with everyone across this massive club

The Fulham academy graduate made 30 appearances for the club, 21 of them coming in the Premier League, scoring once. After leaving Fulham, he played for QPR, Bradford City, Pahang, among others, while the final years of his career were spent in Hong Kong.

He announced his retirement from football last month after featuring in 336 club matches, which included eight goals and 13 assists.

Rehman wants to be the first British Asian manager in England, something which he revealed during an interview with Sky Sports in 2020.

“I want to be the first British Asian to manage in England,” he said. “The mindset I’ve had is if you’re good enough, you will get a chance. If you have any pre-conceived ideas about what you might be up against, then you will struggle. You need to be resilient and be prepared for any negativity that may come your way.”