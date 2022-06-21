SC to hear appeal of Dua Zehra’s family over medical board

The Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted an appeal filed by the minor Dua Zehra’s family, which sought interim relief, recovery of the teenager and the appointment of a new medical board to determine her age.

The apex court accepted a civil petition filed by lawyer Jibran Nasir on behalf of Dua Zehra’s family for an immediate hearing and interim relief as it appealed a verdict passed by the Sindh High Court (SHC) over the alleged abduction of the teenager and her alleged marriage.

The court has formed a three-member bench to hear the appeal, SAMAA TV’s Khursheed Alam reported.

Earlier, while filing the case, Nasir had stated on microblogging site Twitter that in addition to filing a civil petition for leave to appeal (CPLA), an application for Interim Relief had been filed before the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry against the judgement of the Sindh High Court.

“In interim relief, amongst other things, we’ve sought safe recovery of child and constitution of the medical board,” he said.

Earlier, the SHC had ruled that per a medical report by the board constituted by the police surgeon to determine the girl’s age, she was between 16 and 17 years of age, with her age more than 17.

Based on this and the teenager’s testimony that she had gone of her free will and contracted marriage in Punjab under the laws of the province without any pressure or coercion, and allowed her to exercise her free will.