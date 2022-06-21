‘Don’t take him seriously’: Mohammad Amir hits back at Rohit Sharma

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has hit back at star Indian batter Rohit Sharma over a statement made by the latter during 2016.

Sharma had played down the hype surrounding Amir during the Asia Cup that year.

“Stop talking about him already. He isn’t the only bowler, Pakistan has five other bowlers who are doing well for them. There is just so much hype around him, I don’t think it is right to give him too much hype after one match. He is good but he needs to prove it over and over again. Now people are comparing him to Wasim Akram and all that. He is just a normal bowler, on that given day if he is good, he is good. It is not as if he turns up and blows everyone away,” Sharma had said in 2016.

Responding to statement, six years down the line, Amir said that he doesn’t take the statement made by Sharma seriously.

“I don’t take Rohit Sharma’s statement seriously. Everyone has his own opinion and it is impossible that everyone regards me as a world-class bowler. There is nothing to be felt bad about it, and as a professional, we should not take such things in a negative way. You cannot be everyone’s favorite,” Amir told A Sports.

Controversial Pakistan fast-bowler Amir announced retirement, in December 2020, from international cricket in protest over the “shabby” treatment he said he received from management.

Amir rose to international fame in 2010 as a young left-arm paceman.

Legendary Pakistan paceman Wasim Akram described him as “the most talented fast bowler”.

But Amir’s career hit a roadblock, in 2010, when he was banned for five years in a spot-fixing case.

Amir took 119 wickets in 36 Tests while his tally in 61 one-day internationals is 81 and 59 in 50 Twenty20 internationals.