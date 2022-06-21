Watch: Summer snow blankets Nathia Gali, Neelum Valley

Climate change is for real. It’s mid-summer season and Nathia Gali and Neelum Valley are covered in snow.

Snowfall in the northern areas of Pakistan has started dipping temperatures below the freezing point in June.

Neelum Valley and other areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir have received the fresh spell of snowfall.

Nathia Gali, Ayubia, and Thandiani, Attock received cool showers that turned the weather pleasant. The weather further up in Gilgit-Baltistan, too, has gotten colder.