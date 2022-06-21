PTI claims Punjab by-polls being ‘fixed’, regrets ECP’s silence

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday accused the Punjab government of purchasing loyalties of the local officials of PTI before upcoming by-polls on 20 vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly.

Addressing the reporters in Lahore, he said the state machinery is being used to run the campaign for Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML), adding that Hamza Shehbaz could go to any lengths to save his seat.

He said that arranging free and fair by-polls in Punjab is a ‘huge test’ for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), adding that rumors are already running rife that PTI will get two seats and PML-N will get 18 seats.

He claimed that Hamza Shehbaz has already assured all PML-N ticket holders of the success.

The former minister accused that deputy commissioners (DCs) and DPOs of 14 districts, where the elections will be held, have been warned that their future depends on the results of the by-elections.

He said the people are losing confidence in the ECP which could not even manage a by-poll in Karachi. PTI leader warned that if the ECP lost its credibility in the upcoming by-polls, the nation will not accept the results of the next general elections.

Qureshi alleged that the meetings of the PTI officials at the Union Council (UC) level are being arranged with Hamza Shehbaz while claiming to have video evidence of it.

He said that the provincial administration is using another new tactic of attaching a member of the special branch with each PTI candidate. He explained that these officials, in the plainclothes, move with the PTI candidates during electioneering and record their clips. He claimed that these clips are sent to the administration in the evening and at night, the district officials visit the same people to listen to their grievances against the provincial government and assure them of redressal of their problems.

He said a PTI local official named Rana Farooq was called to Lahore by the chief minister and his loyalty was purchased, adding that they had the videos and photos of the meeting too.

Qureshi said that no development work could be initiated after the announcement of the election schedule but claimed PML-N candidate in PP-217 constituency could be seen in a clip assuring that the development work would be completed before July 17.

He said he has sent the clips to the Punjab member of the ECP.

He asked, “When will we get a fair election and an autonomous election commission?”

PTI leader reiterated that organization of free and fair elections is the constitutional duty of the ECP as rigged elections would cause agitation.

He lamented that the elections are being ‘fixed’ but the electoral body is silent.